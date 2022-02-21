untitled

On Air

Be Clean, Be Comfortable – Season 1 Episode 3 2022

The Naughty Rude Show logo, lips on a white background

The Naughty Rude Show is naughtier and ruder than ever!

Cleanliness and comfort are the talk of the town this week on The Naughty Rude Show! Strap in as Jacob, Taymi and Indi offer a glimpse into the world of kinks and fetishes, set their sights on some red flags, and have a hairy discussion on whether to shave or not. There’s plenty of advice to be given and talks to be had so tune in!

This week also marks the debut of a brand new segment here on The Naughty Rude Show, THE VIBE, where we talk all things sex toys! Taymi takes the lead, delving into the world of fleshlights. Where did they come from? Why were they made? How do they work? Make sure to catch good vibes on The Vibe, right here on The Naughty Rude Show!

The world of online dating marks its 2022 Naughty Rude debut on this episode, as we talk craziest stories from the digital world. Wanna hear about how someone accidentally went on a date with their university professor? This is the episode for you!

And if you have any stories of your own we’d love to hear them! You can submit a story or question anonymously through linktr.ee/thenaughtyrudeshow! Or, slide into our DMs with a cheeky message!

Playlist

  1. Until The Morning - DRELLA
  2. God Is A Freak - Peach PRC
  3. Feels Like A Different Thing - Confidence Man
  4. CARE - Chiseko (feat. Your Girl Pho)
  5. Oldboy - 1300
  6. Can't Do Without (My Baby) - Cosmo's Midnight
  7. Just To Be A Part - Julia Jacklin
  8. Cry - Cat & Calmell
  9. Invisible - Omar Apollo (feat. Daniel Caesar)
  10. Forever - HOOKS
  11. dirty dancer - Orion Sun
  12. Want Me - Morgan Harper-Jones
  13. malo okoma - dj poolboi (feat. Theresa Ng'ambi)
  14. Hazy - Kyle Dion (feat. Tkay Maidza)

Contributors

Executive Producer: Indi Barrow
Presenters: Jacob Scanlan and Taymouth Brook

February 21st 2022
Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show logo, lips on a white background
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

A Valentine’s Day Gift – Season 1 Episode 2 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Naughty Rude Show 💋💋 This episode we have the greatest Valentine’s gift of all – a whole 40 […]

The Naughty Rude Show logo, lips on a white background
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Let’s Get This Party Started – Season 1 Episode 1 2022

The Naughty Rude Show is back with a steamy new season! Meet producers Indi and Zack in the very first episode for […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

How To Be a Good Wanker, Sanitised Social Media & Summer Bods – 9 December 2018

Ceitidh, Danny and Peta here to spice up another week for you on The Naughty Rude Show! Danny ponders the pressure to […]

Related Content

maxresdefault
Untitled design
Spotlight

FILM REVIEW: Disclosure

mqffcs
Untitled design
Spotlight

FILM REVIEW: MQFF Comedy Shorts

MV5BOTE0MjQ1NDU3OV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNTI4MTgwNzM@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_

Review: Netflix Sex Education