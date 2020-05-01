SYN Podcasts
Rebrand Virgin as Ansett Australia – Client Liaison
Aussie band Client Liaison is well known for it’s 80’s and retro vibe and they have now taken it to the next level. They have turned their attention to the plight of Virgin Australia, which went into voluntary administration last week.
The band are petitioning the Federal Government and Administrators to rename the airline to the former carrier’s name; Ansett Australia. “Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, together we can resurrect Ansett” said the bands Harvey Miller.
The band has three demands in the petition.
a) Change your name from Virgin Australia to Ansett Australia
b) Change all company branding to that of Ansett Australia’s I.e uniforms and logos on planes.
c) Honour all frequent flyer points lost by former Ansett Golden Wings Members.
Plenty of former Golden Wings Members will be happy.
Dylan Storer
May 1st 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, Audio, Entertainment, News, Podcast, Politics, Programs
Topics: Art, Community, Culture, Music, News, Pop Culture
