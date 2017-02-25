SYN Nation
Climate change: where is Australia at?
Where does Australia sit in the climate change debate? What are the key issues challenging our government today? The team at Represent finds out.
Episode Three of Represent focused on environmental issues that the Australian government and certain industries are facing.
Dr Will J Grant from the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at the Australian National University joined Represent to discuss climate change and environmental science.
Listen in as Dr Grant weighed in on topics such as the challenges of promoting scientific discoveries and the political rhetoric from government officials that often thwart the idea of climate change.
Image source: Youtube
Feature image: Takver / Creative Commons
Interviewee
Dr Will J Grant is a Researcher and Senior Lecturer at the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at the Australian National University.
Presenters
Natasha Grivas, Julia Pillai and Maria Dunne
Producer
Natasha Grivas
Caroline Tung
February 25th 2017
Category: Audio, News and Commentary, Uncategorized
Tags: climate change, cpas anu, dr will grant
