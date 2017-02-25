use this repo

Climate change: where is Australia at?

Where does Australia sit in the climate change debate? What are the key issues challenging our government today? The team at Represent finds out. 

Episode Three of Represent focused on environmental issues that the Australian government and certain industries are facing.

Dr Will J Grant from the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at the Australian National University joined Represent to discuss climate change and environmental science.

Listen in as Dr Grant weighed in on topics such as the challenges of promoting scientific discoveries and the  political rhetoric from government officials that often thwart the idea of climate change.

Interviewee

Dr Will J Grant is a Researcher and Senior Lecturer at the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at the Australian National University.

Presenters 

Natasha Grivas, Julia Pillai and Maria Dunne

Producer 

Natasha Grivas

Caroline Tung

February 25th 2017
