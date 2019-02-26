SYN 90.7
The Climate Solutions Fund: is it the solution, or part of the problem?
The Government has announced a new suite of climate policies, including the newly rebranded Climate Solutions Fund, to tackle one of the biggest issues we just can’t seem to settle action on in Australia: climate change.
Many Australian governments have tried to find a solution, but is this the action we’ve been looking for, or is the governments’ new plan ill-equipped to have the impact needed?
Sam Varian reports
Guests
Head Climate Campaigner at the Australian Conservation Foundation, Suzanne Harter
Contributors
Sam Varian
February 26th 2019
