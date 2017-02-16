SYN 90.7
Closing the Gap: The Redfern Statement
On February 10 2017 Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivered the Closing the Gap report to Parliament. The report again shows slow progress to improve the health and wealth of Indigenous Australians. Reporter Tarnay Sass breaks down the speech and explains what the Redfern Statement is.
Jordan Fennell
February 16th 2017
Category: News and Commentary, Uncategorized
