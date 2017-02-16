Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Closing the Gap: The Redfern Statement

 

On February 10 2017 Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivered the Closing the Gap report to Parliament. The report again shows slow progress to improve the health and wealth of Indigenous Australians. Reporter Tarnay Sass breaks down the speech and explains what the Redfern Statement is.

Jordan Fennell

February 16th 2017
