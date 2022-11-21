Coalition commit to double SYN’s base funding if elected

Liberals and Nationals pledge to double SYN’s annual base funding from the state government with an additional $100,000 per annum,

Additional funding would be the first increase in eight years and would set SYN up for the next stage of its mission to young Victorians

Melbourne’s youngest journalists are to cover the state election live on SYN

Image Description: Minister Matthew Bach sits on the left of the image in front of a microphone at a desk in a brightly lit radio studio. Facing SYN’s Represent Executive Producers George Kostakos and Mimi Hoffman (left to right).

SYN, Victoria’s youth community radio station, has welcomed an additional $100,000 a year commitment from the Victorian Liberals and Nationals, representing a doubling in the funding SYN receives through the Victorian Office for Youth.

The funding increase will further support the organisation’s media training, leadership, and mentoring programs for young Victorians.

Announcing the funding increase promise, Shadow Minister for Youth Affairs, Dr Matthew Bach MLC, credited SYN for providing a training ground for young Victorians seeking opportunities within media.

“There is great potential for government in working creatively with young people.”

“We’re delighted to support SYN to help more young people throughout Victoria participate in skills training and mentorship programs.”

“SYN is an amazing station with a long history of youth-led programming and leadership.”

SYN General Manager, Evrim Şen, says the commitment will provide SYN with the capacity to achieve the next stage of the station’s mission.

“SYN’s funding has not kept pace with indexation and the increased cost in overheads. SYN now faces the difficult choice of reducing the scale and impact of its programs, without a guaranteed investment to its base funding.”

“The Victorian Office for Youth funding has been integral to SYN over the last 14 years, ensuing our services are inclusive to all young people. This investment would allow SYN to deliver higher quality training programs to more young Victorians, and provide greater, more targeted support for young people from diverse communities.”

The announcement comes after Dr Bach participated in SYN’s state election Youth Debate on Friday alongside the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Katie Hall MP.

Moderated by Represent’s Mimi Hoffman, George Kostakos and Bridie Golding, the debate covered topics including the rising cost of living, health funding, renewable energy, and affordable housing – topics determined by a survey of SYN’s audience.

In addition, young journalists from SYN’s Represent program will cover the state election with a special broadcast on Saturday. Live coverage commences from 5pm on SYN – on 90.7 FM and DAB+ in Melbourne, and around the world at syn.org.au.

Represent’s recent debate and state election coverage is also available via podcast – listeners can search SYN Media wherever you get your podcasts.

Image Description: Four people sit around the table in a radio studio. Minister Matthew Bach sits smiling in a black t-shirt, alongside SYN’s Represent team, Bridie Golding, Mimi Hoffman, George Kostakos (left to right).

About SYN Media

SYN is a Naarm/Melbourne based community radio station providing media broadcasting and training opportunities to young people. We believe young people should be creators, not just consumers of media, that they are the experts of their own experiences, and should have ownership over all parts of SYN.

Since 2003, SYN has broadcast on one of the largest community full-time licenses in Victoria on 90.7 FM across Melbourne and Geelong, with our programs led by young people aged 12-25. SYN’s programming is heard by 204,000 people every month.

Each year, SYN supports 300+ volunteers under the age of 26 to produce radio, podcasts, TV and online media that matters to them. This is in addition to the 3,500 experiences school students have who take part in SYN’s Media Learning programs. SYN is one of the largest youth projects in Australia, young people run SYN, from our content, governance, and management.

Contact

Evrim Şen, General Manager | [email protected] | 03 9639 2862