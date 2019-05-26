On Air
Coalition Returned While Labor Back to Drawing Board
As the election results fall into place, the Coalition will be returned with a majority in the House of Representatives while Labor, who were widely tipped to win, are going back to the drawing board to see what went wrong. Reporter William Ton takes a look at the election results and what it means for both parties.
Contributors
William Ton
