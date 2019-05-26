Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

Coalition Returned While Labor Back to Drawing Board

Scott Morrison

As the election results fall into place, the Coalition will be returned with a majority in the House of Representatives while Labor, who were widely tipped to win, are going back to the drawing board to see what went wrong. Reporter William Ton takes a look at the election results and what it means for both parties.

Contributors

William Ton

May 26th 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

footy
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Mental Health Struggles in Sport

Sport is a huge part of our culture here in Australia, however, our beloved players and athletes are prematurely retiring due to […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Young Australians Failed to Comprehend Sexual Consent, Says Latest Research

A recent survey on violence against women has found many young Australians fail to understand sexual consent. Wing Kuang investigates.

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

What Are Kidults?

Young Adults who still live at home have been given the name ‘Kidults.’ There has been a growing number of Australian Kidults […]

Related Content

george-pagan-iii-1464107-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Digital Campaign Ads: Young Voters' Perspectives

Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 10.07.02 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Youth Employment: Federal Budget 2019

Screen Shot 2019-04-07 at 2.47.26 pm
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Mental Health Services: Federal Budget 2019