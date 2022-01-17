tiX9BSLn

Cold Hands, Warm Hearts Episode Four: travelling and writing around europe

 

 

 

Cold Hands, Warm Hearts presents you its fourth episode: Travelling and Writing all around Europe.

Levii joined our host Lily Anna this week, a profound writer and friend who shared his experience and poem ‘The Symposium’ with our audience.

 

 

  1. Can I Believe You - Fleet Foxes
  2. Nakamarra - Hiatus Kaiyote
  3. Green Eyes - Arlo Parks
  4. City Music - Kevin Morby
  5. Thymia - Fleet Foxes
  6. Should’ve Known Better - Sufjan Stevens
  7. Loving You’s Like A Mouldy Cup Of Tea - Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks

January 17th 2022
