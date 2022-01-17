On Air
Cold Hands, Warm Hearts Episode Four: travelling and writing around europe
Cold Hands, Warm Hearts presents you its fourth episode: Travelling and Writing all around Europe.
Levii joined our host Lily Anna this week, a profound writer and friend who shared his experience and poem ‘The Symposium’ with our audience.
Playlist
- Can I Believe You - Fleet Foxes
- Nakamarra - Hiatus Kaiyote
- Green Eyes - Arlo Parks
- City Music - Kevin Morby
- Thymia - Fleet Foxes
- Should’ve Known Better - Sufjan Stevens
- Loving You’s Like A Mouldy Cup Of Tea - Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks
Lily Anna
January 17th 2022Read more by Lily Anna
Category: Audio
Tags: #localbands, arloparks, Australia, friend, hiatuskaiyote, honesty, melbourne, poetry, SYN, SYN Nation, Thursday, writers, writing, youth
