COLD HANDS WARM HEARTS EPISODE THREE: AUSSIE SUMMER
Heya!
Lily Anna here with my third episode of SYN Seasonal Cold Hands, Warm Hearts
find the link here to listen to all your hearts content
Can’t wait for you to hear
Playlist
- Pretty Dress - The Grogans
- Memories` - Alex Marko
- Toast to the Coast - The Spaghetti Stains
- Easy Lines - Marlins Dreaming
- Time - The Belair Lip Bombs
- The Explainer - Delivery
- The Tower - Nice Biscuit
- Capsicum - The Teethers
- St Kilda Beach - Tamara and The Dreamers
- Cars in Space - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- Firewood & Candles - Paul Kelly
- Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett - Courtney Barnett
- Let My Baby Stay - Mac Demarco