tiX9BSLn

On Air

COLD HANDS WARM HEARTS EPISODE THREE: AUSSIE SUMMER

Heya!

Lily Anna here with my third episode of SYN Seasonal Cold Hands, Warm Hearts

find the link here to listen to all your hearts content

Can’t wait for you to hear

Playlist

  1. Pretty Dress - The Grogans
  2. Memories` - Alex Marko
  3. Toast to the Coast - The Spaghetti Stains
  4. Easy Lines - Marlins Dreaming
  5. Time - The Belair Lip Bombs
  6. The Explainer - Delivery
  7. The Tower - Nice Biscuit
  8. Capsicum - The Teethers
  9. St Kilda Beach - Tamara and The Dreamers
  10. Cars in Space - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
  11. Firewood & Candles - Paul Kelly
  12. Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett - Courtney Barnett
  13. Let My Baby Stay - Mac Demarco

January 12th 2022
Read more by Lily Anna
Category:
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Cold Hands, Warm Heart

tiX9BSLn
tiX9BSLn
Cold Hands, Warm Heart

COLD HANDS, WARM HEART: Episode One, New Beginnings.

Related Content

Banners (2)
Banners (2)
Loud and Queer

Loud & Queer: Prudns on their magical debut EP and exploring Trans Awareness Week

bf45e2b9f2a3eac88c174a1b2fac70c3
fullsizeoutput_63c
Friday On My Mind

Friday On My Mind - Episode 11

fullsizeoutput_773
fullsizeoutput_63c
Friday On My Mind

Friday On My Mind - Episode 10