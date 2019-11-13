On Air
Colie gives insight into making music in Regional Aus and her upcoming Melbourne show!
Colie answered our call to talk about her new single Half of What You Are and her upcoming show on Nov 30th at the Yarra Hotel! We chatted about her experience growing up with a strong sense of community in Townsville QLD and recording music up in Cairns.
To never miss a weekly playlist, you can follow Folking Sic Acoustic on Facebook and Instagram
Alicia Annabel
November 13th 2019Read more by Alicia Annabel
More by Folking Sic Acoustic
Rachel Baiman chats about her latest EP Thanksgiving and current Aus tour!
Rachel Baiman found the time inbetween recording new music AND her nation wide Aus tour to join us on the show! We […]
Little Quirks joined the show to discuss their new music & touring!
Little Quirks band member Jaymi joined Alicia Annabel on Folking Sic Acoustic to discuss their new single Cover My Eyes and playing […]