folking sic acoustic

On Air

Colie gives insight into making music in Regional Aus and her upcoming Melbourne show!

Colie

Colie answered our call to talk about her new single Half of What You Are and her upcoming show on Nov 30th at the Yarra Hotel! We chatted about her experience growing up with a strong sense of community in Townsville QLD and recording music up in Cairns.

To never miss a weekly playlist, you can follow Folking Sic Acoustic on Facebook and Instagram

 

Alicia Annabel

November 13th 2019
Read more by Alicia Annabel
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Folking Sic Acoustic

Rachel Baiman on Folking Sic Acoustic
folking sic acoustic
Folking Sic Acoustic

Rachel Baiman chats about her latest EP Thanksgiving and current Aus tour!

Rachel Baiman found the time inbetween recording new music AND her nation wide Aus tour to join us on the show! We […]

Little Quirks - Cover My Eyes EP
folking sic acoustic
Folking Sic Acoustic

Little Quirks joined the show to discuss their new music & touring!

Little Quirks band member Jaymi joined Alicia Annabel on Folking Sic Acoustic to discuss their new single Cover My Eyes and playing […]

Related Content

Losing Linda

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 13/10/19

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, July 10th, 2018