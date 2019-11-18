On Air
Collecting Comme interview with NGV’s Dani Whitford
The National Gallery of Victoria recently unveiled its newest exhibition, containing the fashion of visionary designer Rei Kawakubo. Art Smitten co-hosts Michael and Christian spoke with the curator of Collecting Comme, Dani Whitford about Kawakubo’s legacy and the generous donor who offered their collection to NGV.
Collecting Comme will be on display at NGV International until July 2020. More information can be found on the NGV’s official website.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, November 6th. Produced by Tom Parry.
