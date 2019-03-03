all the best logo wide

SYN Podcasts

‘Collecting Memories’ by Madi Chwasta // #1844 ‘Mixed Words’

safe_image (1)
Listen to Episode

A lot of us collect music. Some dear to our hearts, some from our earliest moments, and some would make anyone cringe. But even if we don’t listen to it at all, our first album is always a trip down memory lane.

Produced by Madi Chwasta (SYN Alumni)

Supervising Producer: Jordan Fennell with help from Allison Chan and Bec Fary

See full episode and credits: allthebestradio.com/shows/1844-mixed-words

All the Best

March 3rd 2019
Read more by All the Best
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by All The Best

hospo
all the best logo wide
All The Best

‘Brunching Above My Weight’ by Lee Robinson // #1832 ‘Work In Progress’

safe_image
all the best logo wide
All The Best

‘Life On Mars’ by Alex Alvaro // #1821 ‘Making Perfect’

all the best logo wide
All The Best

Breaking Point

Beth Gibson pays a visit to The Break Room to find out if therapy by smashing could be onto something. Assistant producer: […]

Related Content

fairy floss background with a picture of serina pech
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Serina Pech - Take A Look Around

Credit: Jonas Brothers, Instagram.

It's here! The Jonas Brothers have dropped the video for 'Sucker'

fairy floss background with the band ferla
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: FERLA - I'm Fine