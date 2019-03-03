SYN Podcasts
‘Collecting Memories’ by Madi Chwasta // #1844 ‘Mixed Words’
A lot of us collect music. Some dear to our hearts, some from our earliest moments, and some would make anyone cringe. But even if we don’t listen to it at all, our first album is always a trip down memory lane.
Produced by Madi Chwasta (SYN Alumni)
Supervising Producer: Jordan Fennell with help from Allison Chan and Bec Fary
See full episode and credits: allthebestradio.com/shows/1844-mixed-words
All the Best
March 3rd 2019Read more by All the Best
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture
Tags: All The Best, australian storytelling, memories, Music, podcast
