On Air
Colouring the Void- Episode Five
THIS WEEK on:
EXPERIMENTAL & AMBIENT MUSIC SHOW
Clapping after German opera when you’re all alone at home ????
Music from ENGLAND ????
GABBER ??????
With a healthy sprinkling of dance-oriented tracks, CTV hits the floor this week.
Playlist
- The Marble Eye - Anna von Hausswolff
- Lush Islands - Magnétophonique
- Bye Bye Baby - Euclid
- Smiles - Spiritualized
- ashes for viv : before - Aviva Endean
- Pull - Kelly Lee Owens
- Over It - RSD
- Cognitive Modules Party II - AGF
- I Just Want 2 Adore U - Flower Boy 卓颖贤
- The Singing Tube - Matmos
- Interlude (Gymnopedie No. 1) - Anamanaguchi
- errances (Excerpt) - Antoine Chessex
- 2 Totenlinder: No. 1 in E-Flat Major, WAB 47 (Live) - Anton Bruckner, Phillipp von Steinaecker, Musica Saeculorum
- Bim Bim - Evil Grimace
More by Colouring The Void
Colouring The Void – Episode Four
Acoustic Black Sabbath. Songs written by AI. Sunbury Music Festival. Tribute to Florian Schneider.
Colouring The Void – Episode Three
PRODUCER: Have you got any more ideas for me? WRITER: Alright, I’ve got one more. It’s a radio show that aired on […]
Colouring The Void – Episode Two
Yoooo ahahah this is the second episode of CTV how crazy ???? ahaha There was some craaaazy stuff this episode ahaha like […]