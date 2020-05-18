Screen Shot 2020-04-18 at 8.19.27 pm

Colouring the Void- Episode Five

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 9.18.41 pm

THIS WEEK on:

EXPERIMENTAL & AMBIENT MUSIC SHOW

Clapping after German opera when you’re all alone at home ????

Music from ENGLAND ????

GABBER ??????

With a healthy sprinkling of dance-oriented tracks, CTV hits the floor this week.

Playlist

  1. The Marble Eye - Anna von Hausswolff
  2. Lush Islands - Magnétophonique
  3. Bye Bye Baby - Euclid
  4. Smiles - Spiritualized
  5. ashes for viv : before - Aviva Endean
  6. Pull - Kelly Lee Owens
  7. Over It - RSD
  8. Cognitive Modules Party II - AGF
  9. I Just Want 2 Adore U - Flower Boy 卓颖贤
  10. The Singing Tube - Matmos
  11. Interlude (Gymnopedie No. 1) - Anamanaguchi
  12. errances (Excerpt) - Antoine Chessex
  13. 2 Totenlinder: No. 1 in E-Flat Major, WAB 47 (Live) - Anton Bruckner, Phillipp von Steinaecker, Musica Saeculorum
  14. Bim Bim - Evil Grimace

May 18th 2020
