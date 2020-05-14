Screen Shot 2020-04-18 at 8.19.27 pm

On Air

Colouring The Void – Episode Four

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 9.16.06 pm

Acoustic Black Sabbath.

Songs written by AI.

Sunbury Music Festival.

Tribute to Florian Schneider.

 

 

Playlist

  1. Dream Lover - Uku Kuut
  2. Hello Dali - Jung Analysts
  3. In the Light of Time - Flying Saucer Attack
  4. Four Faces West - Lori Balmer
  5. Delia Derbyshire, Brian Hodgson - Quest
  6. I don't want to song, I don't want to look - Waterbaby
  7. Glass Chattering - Yoshio Ojima
  8. Godmother - Holly Herndon
  9. Heavy Street - Input
  10. Nature is a Language - Coil
  11. Iron Man - Four Tet
  12. Mitternacht - Kraftwerk
  13. Lamborghini Petrol April 1982 - Severed Heads
  14. Tin Tango - Coloured Balls

May 14th 2020
