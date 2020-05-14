On Air
Colouring The Void – Episode Four
Acoustic Black Sabbath.
Songs written by AI.
Sunbury Music Festival.
Tribute to Florian Schneider.
Playlist
- Dream Lover - Uku Kuut
- Hello Dali - Jung Analysts
- In the Light of Time - Flying Saucer Attack
- Four Faces West - Lori Balmer
- Delia Derbyshire, Brian Hodgson - Quest
- I don't want to song, I don't want to look - Waterbaby
- Glass Chattering - Yoshio Ojima
- Godmother - Holly Herndon
- Heavy Street - Input
- Nature is a Language - Coil
- Iron Man - Four Tet
- Mitternacht - Kraftwerk
- Lamborghini Petrol April 1982 - Severed Heads
- Tin Tango - Coloured Balls
