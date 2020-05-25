On Air
Colouring The Void – Episode Six
Yoooo there is so much colouring the void going on rn u have no idea
This is our sixth episode !! Pretty much halfway through the season yeaaaa
This episode: Aussie classical composers, songs that sound like they should’ve been on Twin Peaks and a gentle earth hum.
5000 likes and I will upload this episode AND the instrumental stems for it
Playlist
- VHS Country Ramble - American Monoxide
- Workaround Two - Beatrice Dillion
- Inner Pace - Gang Gang Dance
- Gossip - Lyra Pramuk
- The Swan - Julee Cruise
- The Home Of English Football - Clarence Clarity
- Di Primavera: I. Lively and steadily - Marie Grenfell, Claire Edwardes, Karin Schaupp
- Cave - Nuno Canavarro
- Slow - Nini Raviolette, Hugo Weis
- Time to Find Me (Come Inside) - Seefeel
- 5 Minutes (R-R-R Radio Mix) - Bonzo Goes To Washington
- I Want Troll With You - Gentle Dom Remix - Connan Mockasion, Andrew VanWyngarden
More by Colouring The Void
Colouring the Void- Episode Five
THIS WEEK on: EXPERIMENTAL & AMBIENT MUSIC SHOW Clapping after German opera when you’re all alone at home ???? Music from ENGLAND […]
Colouring The Void – Episode Four
Acoustic Black Sabbath. Songs written by AI. Sunbury Music Festival. Tribute to Florian Schneider.
Colouring The Void – Episode Three
PRODUCER: Have you got any more ideas for me? WRITER: Alright, I’ve got one more. It’s a radio show that aired on […]