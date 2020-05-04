On Air
Colouring The Void – Episode Three
PRODUCER: Have you got any more ideas for me?
WRITER: Alright, I’ve got one more. It’s a radio show that aired on Monday May 4th, and plays ambient and weird music.
PRODUCER: Hmm, I’m not feeling too confident about this one…
WRITER: No no I’m not done! The big complication in this story is that they played too many songs that had drums in them.
PRODUCER: Drums? What has that got to do with any of it?
WRITER: Well… you see, ambient music isn’t supposed to have drums in it. It’s all about the space and the vibe and feeling like you’re floating in a giant egg and you’re the little yolk or something.
PRODUCER: Ok yeah, I understand what ambient music is, sometimes I struggle to sleep and I put on a bit of that Apex Legends or whatever. Isn’t it fine for experimental music to have drums though?
WRITER: What?
PRODUCER: I’ve never heard of experimental music having “too much drums”. In fact, experimental music is sometimes just drums I guess.
WRITER: Yeah but… not for this scenario…
PRODUCER: This really isn’t making any sense, how did you even come up with this stupid idea?
WRITER: Oh, I just listened to Colouring the Void – Episode Three on SYN.
Playlist
- Irite - Kyoto Imperial Court Music Orchestra
- 13 Stereo - REQ
- Know - RIKI
- Agnes' Apparatus - Objekt
- One Day in Brunswick - Die Orangen
- 8 - XVARR
- Skipakoma - Gísli Gudmundsson
- Space Fighting - Cosmic Invention
- Death of a Cybermancer - Ex Aquis
- b a b e l a n d - a i r s p o r t s
- www.dubmarine.come - Darwin Chamber
- London Belongs to Me - Saint Etienne
