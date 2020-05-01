On Air
Colouring The Void – Episode Two
Yoooo ahahah this is the second episode of CTV how crazy ???? ahaha
There was some craaaazy stuff this episode ahaha like some cool prog synths (“THE EIGHTH DAY PART TWO”, “Treatise on Cosmic Fire pt.1”), and crushing dream pop (“babybreath”, “Calm Your Boots”). It was pretty cool ahaha
Yoooooo did you know The Tornados have one of the only instrumental UK number one songs? Thats crazy ahaha anyway wyd?
Playlist
- Frog Intro -
- Dance pt.3 - Laraaji
- Kosmiskt Intermezzo - Åre Parmerud
- Dawn Over the Metropolis - 猫 シ Corp. & t e l e p a t h テレパシー能力者
- THE EIGHTH DAY PART TWO - Mike Dean
- Treatise on Cosmic Fire pt.1 - Todd Rundgren
- Out in the Open - Nine Inch Nails
- babybreath - loveiscrushing
- Song of Earth -
- Lullaby for a Baby Robot - Jean Jeaques Perrey
- Tito - Exido
- Hot Pot - The Tornados
- Capio - Bel Canto
- Yugoslavia - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
- Five Palindromes 1 - Luiz Henrique Ludo
- Calm Your Boots - Ride
More by Colouring The Void
Colouring the Void – Episode One
The beginning of something new. Thank you for being here. Featuring new releases from Dean Blunt (TRIDENT), criminally ignored pieces from superstars (Miley […]