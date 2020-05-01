Colouring The Void – Episode Two

Yoooo ahahah this is the second episode of CTV how crazy ???? ahaha

There was some craaaazy stuff this episode ahaha like some cool prog synths (“THE EIGHTH DAY PART TWO”, “Treatise on Cosmic Fire pt.1”), and crushing dream pop (“babybreath”, “Calm Your Boots”). It was pretty cool ahaha

Yoooooo did you know The Tornados have one of the only instrumental UK number one songs? Thats crazy ahaha anyway wyd?