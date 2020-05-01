Screen Shot 2020-04-18 at 8.19.27 pm

Colouring The Void – Episode Two

Screen Shot 2020-05-01 at 2.00.52 pm

Yoooo ahahah this is the second episode of CTV how crazy ???? ahaha

There was some craaaazy stuff this episode ahaha like some cool prog synths (“THE EIGHTH DAY PART TWO”, “Treatise on Cosmic Fire pt.1”), and crushing dream pop (“babybreath”, “Calm Your Boots”). It was pretty cool ahaha

 

Yoooooo did you know The Tornados have one of the only instrumental UK number one songs? Thats crazy ahaha anyway wyd?

Playlist

  1. Frog Intro -
  2. Dance pt.3 - Laraaji
  3. Kosmiskt Intermezzo - Åre Parmerud
  4. Dawn Over the Metropolis - 猫 シ Corp. & t e l e p a t h テレパシー能力者
  5. THE EIGHTH DAY PART TWO - Mike Dean
  6. Treatise on Cosmic Fire pt.1 - Todd Rundgren
  7. Out in the Open - Nine Inch Nails
  8. babybreath - loveiscrushing
  9. Song of Earth -
  10. Lullaby for a Baby Robot - Jean Jeaques Perrey
  11. Tito - Exido
  12. Hot Pot - The Tornados
  13. Capio - Bel Canto
  14. Yugoslavia - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
  15. Five Palindromes 1 - Luiz Henrique Ludo
  16. Calm Your Boots - Ride

May 1st 2020
