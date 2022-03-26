Comedian Floyd Alexander-Hunt – Melbourne International Comedy Festival Interview

Art Smitten host Nick had a great time speaking with comedian Floyd Alexander-Hunt whose upcoming show, Highly Strung will be showing at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from 31 March to 24 April.

She spoke all about how she got started in comedy through studying law at university, and the awkward moments when her partner’s family went to see her comedy show.

To get tickets to her show, click here.

