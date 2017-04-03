COMEDY REVIEW – LUKE MCGREGOR: ‘ALMOST FIXED IT’ @ COMEDY THEATRE

With the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in full swing after its launch on Tuesday morning, comedy fans have been spilling into the strangely frosty streets to catch the talented Australian and international acts flocking in the city to make us all laugh. One such comedian performed his show at the appropriately christened “Comedy Theatre” on an atypically cold April Fools Day. Luke McGregor, having premiered his show on the 29th of March, presented his fourth run of his show ‘Almost Fixed It’, an awkward insight into McGregor’s odd stream of conscious that at times petered out like a placid river creek and at other times burst out like a torrential flash flood which made for a night of unexpected zingers and sore abdominal muscles.

The ‘Comedy Theatre’ stage was decked out with pretty lights and a deep purple colour-scheme. As the lights dimmed and the audience waited with anticipation, the awkward McGregor without the usual booming announcer, waddled on to the stage, waving at a surprised audience. Supposedly “losing a microphone” backstage, McGregor uncomfortably restarted his introduction to thunderous applause. Fans of Utopia and Rosehaven will rejoice in learning that, yes, Luke McGregor is that awkward in person. McGregor discussed topics from his new girlfriend to getting used to enjoying regular sex to dealing with seeing a psychologist. McGregor’s signature stuttering and nervous delivery is a very specific form of comedy that had the audience laughing purely on the delivery alone. “Almost fixed it” is an apt title for McGregor’s show as most of the topic he discusses include him sort sidestepping around issues or giving taboo and entrenched issues in everyday life a fun, optimistic and hilarious new perspective.

McGregor’s stage confidence spiked up and down throughout the show in almost tidal formation. One minute he’d be strutting around the stage, performing gymnastic-like physical comedic stances, and the next minute he’d be clutching the microphone and apologising. Although McGregor is, as he said himself, “weird”, his comedic content is wholly relatable material that had me more laughing at myself than him. McGregor should be commended on utilising audience participation in a legitimately funny way and not in a cringe worthy way. McGregor constantly included the audience in his one-way discussions and this, surprisingly, created some of the best jokes of the night.

Amongst your Okine’s, Anderson’s, and Hills’, Luke McGregor is a completely different breed of comedian and I absolutely adored his show for that. His tactic of barebones comedy where he also just so happened to bare all of his secret thoughts on stage made for an incredible set of shower-thoughts-like comedy. It’s not an orthodox nor is it a normal way to perform a stand-up show, but when was sticking to the status-quo ever fun? Luke McGregor can be recommended to any fan of comedy, but audience members expecting a larger than life comedian, are looking in the wrong place.

Written by Paul Waxman, Executive Producer of ‘In Joke’ Sundays at 7pm.

You can see Luke McGregor at the Comedy Theatre until the 9th of April so get your tickets quickly!