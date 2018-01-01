Community Live Radio Workshop

Your group can discover how to use media making to build confidence, increase social connectedness and learn new skills at SYN.

Our full day workshop is a great ‘hands on” experience for participants as they work towards the creation of their own one hour radio show.

Duration: one day workshop

Location: 16 Cardigan Street Carlton (5 minutes walk from Melbourne Central Train Station) or we can come to you (Extra costs apply)_

Capacity: 27 participants

Cost: $700 + GST