Community television shutdown

The federal government has asked community television in Australia to transition to an online only business model by June 30.

This includes channel 31 Melbourne and 44 Adelaide, which currently clock up about two-hundred-and-twenty hours of diverse, Australian-made content on free-to-air television.

Indiana Hansen talks to the general manager of Channel 31 Melbourne Shane Dunlop about what there is to lose (Aired 21 April 2020)