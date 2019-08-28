ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Consistency Is Key Interview with Morgan Dooley-Axup

Morgan Dooley header

In the lead-up to her cabaret show Consistency is Key – which also happens to be her solo stage debut – Morgan Dooley-Axup came to chat with Art Smitten‘s Christian, Monisha and Liam about the inspiration for her show, and what it’s like working with her mentor Fiona Scott-Norman. Plus, Morgan gives a taste of the show with a performance of “Maybe This Time” by Kander & Ebb.

 

 

Consistency is Key will be performing at the Butterfly Club until Saturday, August 31st. For more information and tickets, head to the Butterfly Club’s official website.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, August 14th. Produced by Tom Parry.

Art Smitten

August 28th 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Hollywood - Pitt, DiCaprio
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Film Review Preview screening provided by distributor   Words by Tom Parry   No figure in […]

Fiona Foley header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Fiona Foley – Art Smitten

As one of the many artists appearing at this year’s Ballarat International Foto Biennale, photographer and Badtjala woman Dr Fiona Foley will […]

Linda Hopper with Greg Stone in Malthouse's production of "Australian Realness"
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: Australian Realness

Australian Realness Theatre Review Opening Night – 21.08.19 Malthouse Theatre, Southbank Passes provided by publicist   Words by Maria Dunne   “A one-dimensional, […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport