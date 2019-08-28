On Air
Consistency Is Key Interview with Morgan Dooley-Axup
In the lead-up to her cabaret show Consistency is Key – which also happens to be her solo stage debut – Morgan Dooley-Axup came to chat with Art Smitten‘s Christian, Monisha and Liam about the inspiration for her show, and what it’s like working with her mentor Fiona Scott-Norman. Plus, Morgan gives a taste of the show with a performance of “Maybe This Time” by Kander & Ebb.
Consistency is Key will be performing at the Butterfly Club until Saturday, August 31st. For more information and tickets, head to the Butterfly Club’s official website.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, August 14th. Produced by Tom Parry.
