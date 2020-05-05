On Air
Coronavirus impact on religious venue closures for Muslim community
Due to federal government announcing public venue closures because of COVID-19, religious communities are impacted by this as well.
Mosques are closed, which play a large role in a Muslim’s life. From Friday prayers to the community sense it gives. It is also impacting their annual practice of Ramadan from April 24 to May 24.
Youssef Saudie has the story.
Guests
Adel Salmann, Vice President of the Islamic Council of Victoria
Abdalla Hassoun, Local Muslim
Anhar Al-Shameri, International Student
Contributors
Youssef Saudie
May 5th 2020
