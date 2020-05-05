Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Coronavirus impact on religious venue closures for Muslim community

Due to federal government announcing public venue closures because of COVID-19, religious communities are impacted by this as well.

Mosques are closed, which play a large role in a Muslim’s life. From Friday prayers to the community sense it gives. It is also impacting their annual practice of Ramadan from April 24 to May 24.

Youssef Saudie has the story.

Adel Salmann, Vice President of the Islamic Council of Victoria
Abdalla Hassoun, Local Muslim
Anhar Al-Shameri, International Student

Youssef Saudie

May 5th 2020
