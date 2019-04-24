Council floats idea to ban smoking in Bourke Street Mall

Smokers could be banned from lighting up in Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall under a proposal from the council to make the shopping precinct smoke-free.

Melbourne City Council is considering extending the smoke-free zone across Swanston Street to Bourke Street, essentially banning smoking in a large strip of the CBD.

Smoking is already banned in 11 laneways, including Fulham Place and Collins Way, and other areas in the city.

The proposal is open for public consultation on the Participate Melbourne website.

Image Credit: Wpcpey, CC.