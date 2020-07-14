Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

COVID-19 fears for 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, last month. On Thursday, Bangladesh reported the area's first confirmed coronavirus infections.

Woman-led disaster response organisation Action Aid expresses concern for the almost one million refugees in Cox’s Bazar, a refugee settlement in Bangladesh.

Regular climate-related crises and lack of sanitation equipment have added to this fear.

Laura Green spoke to Executive Director of Action Aid Michelle Higelin to better understand the situation.

Michelle Higelin, Executive Director of Action Aid

Laura Green

July 14th 2020
