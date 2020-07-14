On Air
COVID-19 fears for 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Woman-led disaster response organisation Action Aid expresses concern for the almost one million refugees in Cox’s Bazar, a refugee settlement in Bangladesh.
Regular climate-related crises and lack of sanitation equipment have added to this fear.
Laura Green spoke to Executive Director of Action Aid Michelle Higelin to better understand the situation.
Guests
Michelle Higelin, Executive Director of Action Aid
Contributors
Laura Green
Panorama
July 14th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, International News, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Environment, News
Tags: climate, coronavirus, COVID-19, fear, Laura Green, refugees, Rohingya
More by Panorama
Domestic abuse rises during COVID-19 lockdown
CONTENT WARNING: This piece talks about the abuse and violence against women. If you or someone you know needs help relating to […]
Explained: Australia’s recession during COVID-19
It was recently declared by the Reserve Bank of Australia that Australia is in its first recession in 29 years, but why […]
Rising prices, bursting bubbles: an investigation into the the housing market
Across two packages, reporter Anneliese Farrer investigates the “housing bubble” phenomenon with Dr. Ilan Wiesel, Senior Lecturer of Global Urbanisation at the […]