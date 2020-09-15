On Air
COVID-19’s impact on musicians and their mental health
Melbourne musicians have been hit particularly hard by lockdown measures, resulting in the cancellation of all but online gigs. This not only impacts their careers, but their mental health, too.
Angus Thomson speaks to RMIT Music Industry Professors Kat Nelligan, Dr Shelley Brunt, and Melbourne musicians Gabriella Payne and Nathan Wong.
Guests
Dr Shelley Brunt
Professor Kat Nelligan
Musician Gabriella Payne
Contributors
Angus Thomson
Panorama
September 15th 2020
