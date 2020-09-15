Panorama Logo

COVID-19’s impact on musicians and their mental health

Melbourne musicians have been hit particularly hard by lockdown measures, resulting in the cancellation of all but online gigs. This not only impacts their careers, but their mental health, too.

Angus Thomson speaks to RMIT Music Industry Professors Kat Nelligan, Dr Shelley Brunt, and Melbourne musicians Gabriella Payne and Nathan Wong.

Dr Shelley Brunt
Professor Kat Nelligan
Musician Gabriella Payne

Angus Thomson

September 15th 2020
