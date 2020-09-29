On Air
COVID continues to crush tourism and hospitality industry
The tourism and hospitality industry are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. Jobs are at an all time low and the reopening of boarders may be a long way off.
Reporter Millie Spencer spoke to Taylah Rigo, a recent graduate of Event Management, who explained how COVID has impacted her industry and Prof. Prem Chherti from RMIT who discussed his concerns that face the industry.
Guests
Taylah Rigo, recent graduate of Event Management
Prof. Prem Chherti, School of Supply Chain and Logistics at RMIT
Contributors
Millie Spencer
Panorama
Panorama
September 29th 2020
