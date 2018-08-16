Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Cryptocurrency’s CO2 problem

Cryptocurrency_Mining_Farm

From a relatively unknown virtual currency to a worldwide phenomenon, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have captivated the world. And while many people have heard about the possibility to make enormous amounts of money from crypto, few know about the serious environmental impacts mining these digital coins can have.

Alex Dalziel investigates

Jack Fryer

August 16th 2018
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Riverina_Sheep_(during_drought)
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Drought hits farmers in NSW and Queensland

New South Wales and Queenslands are suffering the effects of drought, with farmers and others living on the land hit the hardest. […]

15427421874_5e9d836721_c
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australia’s population hits 25 million

At 11pm on August 7, the population of Australia ticked over to 25 million. Sophie Jacobsen reports on what’s driving the growing […]

41234217792_7ae20395b2_b
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Facebook censorship after Cambridge Analytica

Facebook has been known for championing online openess, and over the years has maintained a fairly hands off approach to content censorship. […]

Related Content

Fracking
icket to freedom
The Edge

What Is Fracking and How Will It Effect You?

Untitled design (1)
icket to freedom
The Edge

Looking After Country: Female Indigenous Rangers

Bin Lid Stand
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australian Recycling Crisis