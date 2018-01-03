SYN Nation
Cultural Popcorn Ep 10 (final)
Thank you everyone for tuning in to Cultural Popcorn this Season, we had so fun much bring it to you. We will be back in the new year with CULTURAL POPCORN SEASON 2 BABY! Be prepared for a more jam packed show with lots of new goodies.
Playlist
- Christmas is all around - Kidzone
- Is this Christmas - The Wombats
- Goodbye song - MKTO
- Driving home for Christmas - Chris Rey
- Rocking around the Christmas tree -
- All I want for Christmas is you - Mariah Carey
Callum Needham
January 3rd 2018Read more by Callum Needham
Category: Uncategorized
Topics: Comedy, Gaming, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: cinema, Comedy, film, melbourne, podcast, SYN
More by Cultural Popcorn
Cultural Popcorn Ep 9
Hey Popcorners. As I’m sure you’re aware we were not on air last week, this is because of the flood warnings around […]
Cultural Popcorn Ep 4
Game Review (Call Of Duty WW2) Zero or Hero (Matter Eater Lad) Movie Review (Thor: Ragnarok) Simply Scripts (zombie Prom Queen Pt […]
Cultural Popcorn Ep 3
Zero or Hero (the Walrus) Game Review (Assassins Creed Origins) Jack Live @ PAX 2017 Movie In A Minute (Donnie Darko)