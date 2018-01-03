Cultrural Popcorn (7)

SYN Nation

Cultural Popcorn Ep 10 (final)

233

Thank you everyone for tuning in to Cultural Popcorn this Season, we had so fun much bring it to you. We will be back in the new year with CULTURAL POPCORN SEASON 2 BABY! Be prepared for a more jam packed show with lots of new goodies.

Playlist

  1. Christmas is all around - Kidzone
  2. Is this Christmas - The Wombats
  3. Goodbye song - MKTO
  4. Driving home for Christmas - Chris Rey
  5. Rocking around the Christmas tree -
  6. All I want for Christmas is you - Mariah Carey

January 3rd 2018
Read more by Callum Needham
Category:
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Cultural Popcorn

c76c0b2a-63d7-4640-8d9e-87707ce558e8.jpg.w960
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn

Cultural Popcorn Ep 9

Hey Popcorners. As I’m sure you’re aware we were not on air last week, this is because of the flood warnings around […]

655539deaf80aa5069c0f28cb5450c966c5be016_hq
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn

Cultural Popcorn Ep 4

Game Review (Call Of Duty WW2) Zero or Hero (Matter Eater Lad) Movie Review (Thor: Ragnarok) Simply Scripts (zombie Prom Queen Pt […]

ac-origins-902x507-625x352
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn

Cultural Popcorn Ep 3

Zero or Hero (the Walrus) Game Review (Assassins Creed Origins) Jack Live @ PAX 2017 Movie In A Minute (Donnie Darko)

Related Content

386070
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

"Stockings and Snow C*cks" on The Naughty Rude Show - 17th December 2017

Hero Image (1)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies

The Amplify logo, with black lettering on a colourful confetti background
amplify20logo-1.jpg
Amplify

Full Show | Wednesday, December 13th, 2017