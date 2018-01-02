SYN Nation
Cultural Popcorn Ep 9
Hey Popcorners. As I’m sure you’re aware we were not on air last week, this is because of the flood warnings around Melbourne and as we didn’t want to die we did not go to air. Hope you understand.
Playlist
- Superman - Goldfinger
- mad world - Gary Jules
- Its hip to be square - Workout remix factory
- Kung Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas
- Raindrops keep fallin' on my head - B.J Thomas
Callum Needham
