Cultrural Popcorn (7)

SYN Nation

Cultural Popcorn Ep 9

c76c0b2a-63d7-4640-8d9e-87707ce558e8.jpg.w960

Hey Popcorners. As I’m sure you’re aware we were not on air last week, this is because of the flood warnings around Melbourne and as we didn’t want to die we did not go to air. Hope you understand.

Listen to the Podcast here!

Playlist

  1. Superman - Goldfinger
  2. mad world - Gary Jules
  3. Its hip to be square - Workout remix factory
  4. Kung Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas
  5. Raindrops keep fallin' on my head - B.J Thomas

January 2nd 2018
Read more by Callum Needham
Category: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Cultural Popcorn SYN Nation

655539deaf80aa5069c0f28cb5450c966c5be016_hq
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn SYN Nation

Cultural Popcorn Ep 4

<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/cultural-popcorn/cp4/embed?style=cover&size=square” width=”400″ height=”400″ frameborder=”0″></iframe> Game Review (Call Of Duty WW2) Zero or Hero (Matter Eater Lad) Movie Review (Thor: Ragnarok) Simply […]

ac-origins-902x507-625x352
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn SYN Nation

Cultural Popcorn Ep 3

Zero or Hero (the Walrus) Game Review (Assassins Creed Origins) Jack Live @ PAX 2017 Movie In A Minute (Donnie Darko)

tumblr_static_26osk19e9qck84sgcwogsw88w-1
Cultrural Popcorn (7)
Cultural Popcorn SYN Nation

Cultural Popcorn Ep 2

Guess the movie Movie Review Anime Review Love Dedication to Ryan R – really nice guy i think y – why do […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport