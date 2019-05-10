On Air
Cycling Safety in Question
With the number of bikes on our roads growing, so does the rate of injury and death amongst cyclists. Reporter Courtney Whitelaw investigates.
Guests:
Dr Marilyn Johnson, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Transport Studies at Monash University.
Dave Sharp, Safe Cycling Australia Director
Edward Hore, President of the Australian Cycle Alliance
Guests
Dr Marilyn Johnson, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Transport Studies at Monash University.
Dave Sharp, Safe Cycling Australia Director
Edward Hore, President of the Australian Cycle Alliance
Contributors
Courtney Whitelaw
More by Panorama
Could music streaming have a negative impact on the environment?
A study from Oslo and Glasgow concluded, although music consumption nowadays uses less plastic and non-recyclable materials, now streaming releases more carbon […]
The future of Australian cities: Sustainability
Australia’s major cities are under increasing pressure as regional centres lag behind. If the cities are all we have left, how can […]
Voters Turn Out for Election Pre-Poll
Voters Turn Out for Election Pre-Poll Ahead of the 2019 Federal Election, voters are turning out in force to vote before election […]