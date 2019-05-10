Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Cycling Safety in Question

With the number of bikes on our roads growing, so does the rate of injury and death amongst cyclists. Reporter Courtney Whitelaw investigates.

Dr Marilyn Johnson, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Transport Studies at Monash University.

Dave Sharp, Safe Cycling Australia Director

Edward Hore, President of the Australian Cycle Alliance

Courtney Whitelaw

May 10th 2019
