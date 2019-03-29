Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Cyclists seen as “less than human”, says study

Think cyclists are regular, red blooded humans?  A new study from QUT, Monash and Melbourne University has found you might be in the minority, with results showing that over half of participants think bike riders aren’t completely human.

Reporter Megan Whitfield looked into what was driving these attitudes.

March 29th 2019
