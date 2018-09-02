Daddy’s Home & He’s Got Sugar… Happy Father’s Day! – 2 September 2018

To all the DILFs and non-DILFs out there, Happy Father’s Day! Huw, Felicity and Dana are talking what it is about the allure of the father figure, Dad bods, DILFs and getting some sugar sugar. How does it all go down, exactly? Felicity shares her own adventure down sugary lane. Plus, we answer all your anonymous Tumblr questions LIVE on the show, every Sunday 8-10PM AEST via DAB+ on SYN Nation or live streaming on your favourite digital podcast app or through SYN.org.au.