SYN Nation
Daddy’s Home & He’s Got Sugar… Happy Father’s Day! – 2 September 2018
To all the DILFs and non-DILFs out there, Happy Father’s Day! Huw, Felicity and Dana are talking what it is about the allure of the father figure, Dad bods, DILFs and getting some sugar sugar. How does it all go down, exactly? Felicity shares her own adventure down sugary lane. Plus, we answer all your anonymous Tumblr questions LIVE on the show, every Sunday 8-10PM AEST via DAB+ on SYN Nation or live streaming on your favourite digital podcast app or through SYN.org.au.
More by The Naughty Rude Show
The ‘New Partner Introduction’, Kissing Faux Pas + ‘Take Me Out’ Dating Show – 26 August 2018
You’re joined by Huw and Dana on The Naughty Rude Show this week! Your duo are talking introducing a new partner to […]
Semen, Yellow Fever & Crushes – 19 August 2018
On this week’s Naughty Rude, Felicity and Peta are with you talking semen, losing yourself in a relationship, and how quickly crushes […]
Dating Your Mates, Saudi Sex Culture & Relinquishing Control – 12 August 2018
This week on The Naughty Rude Show, Saja, Jazmin and Julia ask what happens when a mate crosses over into dating territory. […]