Dan Baker graced the show ahead of his first Melbourne gig and tells why he still continues making music in North QLD!
Dan Baker took time out of his touring scheduele to have big chat about the time took to write his brand new album and writing a song about the famous Espy Hotel without having ever been there! You can catch him this Saturday the 30th at The Yarra Hotel in Abbotsford!
Dan Baker
Alicia Annabel
November 28th 2019
