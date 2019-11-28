folking sic acoustic

Dan Baker graced the show ahead of his first Melbourne gig and tells why he still continues making music in North QLD!

Water
Listen to Episode

Dan Baker took time out of his touring scheduele to have big chat about the time took to write his brand new album and writing a song about the famous Espy Hotel without having ever been there! You can catch him this Saturday the 30th at The Yarra Hotel in Abbotsford!

Guests

Dan Baker

Contributors

Alicia Annabel

Alicia Annabel

November 28th 2019
