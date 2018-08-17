SYN Nation
Dating Your Mates, Saudi Sex Culture & Relinquishing Control – 12 August 2018
This week on The Naughty Rude Show, Saja, Jazmin and Julia ask what happens when a mate crosses over into dating territory. Do things get messy? Or is a friendship a solid foundation for something romantic to bloom?
Saja shares her story on living in Saudi Arabia while feeling ashamed of sexual activity and curiosities.
And Julia has come to the realisation that romantic and other timelines in our lives can’t be altered.
As always, we’re answering your Tumblr questions anonymously at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask! Listen live on SYN Nation Sundays 8-10PM AEST via DAB+, your favourite digital radio app or syn.org.au.
