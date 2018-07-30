untitled

SYN Nation

Demi Lovato, Sex Soundtracks, Paid Domestic Violence Leave & ‘Coasting’ – 29 July 2018

On Naughty Rude this week, Daisy, Peta & Jazmin dig deep into Demi Lovato making headlines and what it means to have our demons out on public display. Daisy asks about the impact of playing music while getting down and dirty, Jazmin delves into New Zealand’s new legislation to provide domestic violence victims paid leave, and Peta invents a term for an online dating phenomenon. Plus, we answer all your anonymous Tumblr questions over at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

July 30th 2018
