SYN Nation
Designing World Class Fashion, In The Bush
Marnin Studio is a social enterprise art and textiles studio based in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia for the past few years they have been travelling out on the country to design pieces of fashion that go on show in both Darwin and Melbourne. I was fortunate enough to travel into the Great Sandy Desert to meet with the designers.
Dylan Storer
July 17th 2018Read more by Dylan Storer
