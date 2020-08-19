On Air
How difficult is it to translate COVID-19 materials in other languages?
According to an ABC report last week, a mistakes have been found in the translation of government materials about COVID-19. Does that mean translations from the government are not trustworthy? How difficult it could be to translate a public health message in other languages? What can we do to help spread the correct message?
Wing Kuang talks to Professor Anthony Pym from the University of Melbourne.
Guests
University of Melbourne Professor Anthony Pym
Contributors
Wing Kuang
Panorama
August 19th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Internal News, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
Topics: Community, Culture, News
Tags: Australia, commentary, coronavirus, covid, COVID-19, currentaffairs, English, federalgovernment, government, interpret, News, non-english speaking, panorama, secondgeneration, translation
More by Panorama
From art to science: how a glassblowing technique is aiding in the construction of quantum sensors
Adelaide artist Karen Cunningham couldn’t have known her glassblowing technique would form a whole new material, capable of building quantum sensors which […]
News Talks #5: Meet the young people fighting for financial access to university degrees
In this episode of News Talks, hosts Gabriela Caeli Sumampow and Wing Kuang interview Local and Vocal campaigners Ana Colling and Martinique […]
EXPLAINED: How ammonium nitrate fueled Beirut explosion
IMPORTANT: If the topics discussed in this report caused you any distress or concern, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, Beyond […]