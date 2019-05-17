Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Digital Campaign Ads: Young Voters’ Perspectives

george-pagan-iii-1464107-unsplash

As election day approaches, many political parties are taking their final chances to boost campaign ads on social media. Do young voters think the ads will work? Reporter Wing Kuang investigates.

Contributors

Wing Kuang

May 17th 2019
8d9181d3-4d4a-4ad7-8fef-8bad8fee0546
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Screen Shot 2019-05-17 at 9.48.03 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
People_walking_in_Melbourne
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 10.07.02 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Screen Shot 2019-04-07 at 2.47.26 pm
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
element5-digital-1126261-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
