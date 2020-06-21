Digital Digging – Record Store Ep. 9

Digital digging is made easy with so many online platforms sharing music with the world.

Like some of you I’m sure, I’ve spent way too many hours clicking and clicking through online music videos and tracks. No doubt it is a simple and efficient way to source records with so many collectors and labels uploading music online.

Even before COVID-19 most record stores offered their own website or Discogs account, where you can dig through records and listen to playbacks for reference.

On episode 9 of Record Store I share some cool records I found through virtually digging. Expect a selection of deep house, garage, soul and disco.

Follow Record Store on socials, we’re on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and Mixcloud.