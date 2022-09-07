Director Lucie McMahon on her film ‘Things Will Be Different’

Here at Art Smitten, we chatted with local Naarm filmmaker Lucie McMahon about her documentary film, Things Will Be Different.

The film explores community, the impact of losing one’s home and the important role that public housing plays in so many people’s lives. The film follows residents who are forced to relocate from the Walker Street estate in Northcote after it is sold for private development.

The first screening of the film which includes a walking tour will take place on Saturday the 10th of September for the Darebin FUSE Festival.

The second screening takes place on Sunday the 18th of September at the Thornbury Picture House.

