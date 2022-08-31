Distortion at Western Edge – Interview with Clarisse Bonello and John Marc Desengano

From the flagship youth arts organisation Western Edge comes Distortion – a genre-ending and time trippy production that will be unlike anything you have seen before. Distortion will be playing at Wyndam Cultural Centre, Footscray Community Arts Centre and the Bowery Theatre in St Albans from the 3rd to the 17th of September.

We chatted with lead artist Clarisse Bonello and co-artistic director John Marc Desengano all about Western Edge and the upcoming Distortion.

For more info and to book tickets click here.

Be sure to follow @artsmittensyn on Instagram, and tune in to SYN 90.7FM every Wednesday at 4pm-6pm.