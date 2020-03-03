American-Flag-America-Divided (2)

The Disunited States of America – Episode 1

The Disunited States of America

On today’s debut episode of the Disunited States of America podcast series, Viet and Alexa will be going through what’s been happening this week in US politics.

This episode we will be talking about:

  • Joe Biden’s South Carolina win
  • Pete Buttigieg & Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the race
  • Super Tuesday analysis and predictions
  • Races to look out for: California’s 25th Congressional District Special Election and Texas’ 28th Congressional District Democratic Primary Race

If you have any thoughts or comments or have a question you would like us to answer about US politics, feel free to message us on our Facebook page and we may answer the questions or read out your thoughts in the next podcast episode!

We also have an aftershow, where we let loose a little and find out something funny, weird or just plain wrong in US politics. This week, we look into the plot to make President Trump’s diet healthier.

Guests

Alexa Kalathoor

Contributors

Viet Bui

March 3rd 2020
