Djab Wurrung traditional owners go to court over Western Freeway expansion

The Djab Wurrung traditional owners have been fighting the Victorian Government’s Western Freeway expansion, which could potentially destroy hundreds of sacred trees and the surrounding environment, for 10 months. The government has agreed to protect two trees, but is this good enough?

Rebecca Jakobi from the Djab Wurrung Embassy

Ashleigh Barraclough

April 3rd 2019
