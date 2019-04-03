SYN 90.7
Djab Wurrung traditional owners go to court over Western Freeway expansion
The Djab Wurrung traditional owners have been fighting the Victorian Government’s Western Freeway expansion, which could potentially destroy hundreds of sacred trees and the surrounding environment, for 10 months. The government has agreed to protect two trees, but is this good enough?
Guests
Rebecca Jakobi from the Djab Wurrung Embassy
Contributors
Ashleigh Barraclough
Panorama
April 3rd 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics, Storytelling Melbourne
Topics: Community, Culture, Environment, News
Tags: Aboriginal Australians, Ashleigh Barraclough, environment, government, protest, Traditional Owners
