Dogs and Jobs, Harry Potter Work Week & Dating a Royal – Get Cereal Saturdays 26 May

Sam’s lost her voice this week so it may as well be Margaret & Jules… Jules marvels at the latest renaming of Etihad Stadium and Margaret tries to review a movie she’s never seen. Jules had a Harry Potter themed work week and Margaret wants to know if there are any eligible princes out there for the courting. Plus, your fine favourites Sports for Dummies, Get Inspired and How to Adult make appearances while Jesse from Tinpan Orange joins us on the line to chat touring with his sister.