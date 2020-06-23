Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Domestic abuse rises during COVID-19 lockdown

CONTENT WARNING: This piece talks about the abuse and violence against women. If you or someone you know needs help relating to this issue, please contact any of the services provided below
Lifeline: 13 11 14 | https://www.lifeline.org.au/
Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 | http://www.thehotline.org/

As domestic abuse rates go up during lockdown, what is the Victorian government doing to help domestic abuse survivors during the pandemic?

Reporter Annaliese Farrer speaks to Anna, a survivor of domestic abuse. Anna says a range of factors have disproportionately affected people like herself who are grappling with the reality of finding a safe home amid the stress of a global pandemic. This is her story.

Anna, survivor of domestic abuse

Anneliese Farrer

June 23rd 2020
