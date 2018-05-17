untitled

SYN Nation

Donald Glover, Emotional Expectations & Fetishes – 13 May 2018

NRS Banner - Website

Huw, Ruby & Aaron are on fire this week with The Naughty Rude Show, giving their take on Childish Gambino’s latest video and viral statement: ‘This Is America’. Aaron wants to know the deal with fetishes, Huw gets self-reflective on what our Year 7 selves once were and Ruby considers the emotional expectations felt on Mother’s Day.

Plus, we play a game of ‘How old is the celebrity?’, hear music maven Stefan’s interview with Steel Panther and answer all your Tumblr questions!

juliag

May 17th 2018
Read more by juliag
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Eat Your Woman Like a King – 6 May 2018

This week’s Naughty Rude sure does pack a punch! Aaron and Lewy relive their first date, Felicity is fed up being a […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Shower Sex, Risqué Relations & Porn Parties – 29 April 2018

Aaron, Felicity & Lewy talk hot AF teachers, debate whether shower sex is really worth the hassle, discuss concealing relationships from the […]

NRS Banner - Website
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Kink Parties, Office Romance & Spicing Things Up in the Bedroom – 22 April 2018

Is it okay to get steamy in the workplace? Or should you never sh*t where you eat? Do you find the idea […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport