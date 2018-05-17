Donald Glover, Emotional Expectations & Fetishes – 13 May 2018

Huw, Ruby & Aaron are on fire this week with The Naughty Rude Show, giving their take on Childish Gambino’s latest video and viral statement: ‘This Is America’. Aaron wants to know the deal with fetishes, Huw gets self-reflective on what our Year 7 selves once were and Ruby considers the emotional expectations felt on Mother’s Day.

Plus, we play a game of ‘How old is the celebrity?’, hear music maven Stefan’s interview with Steel Panther and answer all your Tumblr questions!