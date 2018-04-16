SYN Reviews: Donny Benét – Howler, 14th April 2018

Donny Benét live at Howler, Saturday 14th April

Passes provided by PR

Words by India Weaver

Photos by Chelsea King

It may have been one of the coldest nights of the year so far, but it was about to get steamy at Brunswick’s Howler. The much-anticipated release of Donny Benét’s The Don created an incomparable hype for the performance to come.

Glass Diamonds set the scene for the night, performing their songs which encompassed sexy synths just like those you would find on a 2002 Kylie Minogue remix. Househats followed shortly after, momentarily breaking the synth boogie through their friendly garage rock tunes. Both bands spoke of Donny Benét in the highest regard- referring to him only as, The Don, who unbeknownst to most of the crowd, was weaving in and out of the audience.

After an extended pause, the caricature that is The Don, took the stage, bringing with him a complete band, inclusive of a saxophone. The predominantly 20-something-year-old male audience broke down, screaming like middle-aged women at a Robbie Williams concert.

The 5 piece wasted no time bringing the magic to life, taking the audience to a place inspired by the simpler times of the 80s, filled with synth, spoken word interludes and jazzy saxophone riffs. It was obvious that the night was set to be more than just a gig, but a soundtrack to a modern day Richard Simmons workout. The audience just couldn’t resist their urge to participate

The workout was in full swing the second that the bass broke into the unmistakable melody of ‘Working Out’. The tune’s contagious beat pulsated through the venue, urging everyone to work up a sweat. Howler soon transformed into a sexy, steamy sauna. The juices continued to flow through his performance of ‘Love Online‘, a song that’s lyrics that were almost too close to home amongst the millennial crowd.

Benét broke for a brief moment, to inform his infatuated fans that he was about to perform his latest record, The Don, in full, something that is rarely done in this day and age. Each song transitioned into the next with a sugar-coated, carefully crafted pick up lines. “This is too good… you guys are too good” teased the track ‘You’re Too Good’ which would be next in line to carry the audience through the night.

The electric workout of severe 80s dance moves continued, and Benét supported this through the accurate inclusion of his signature breathing. But the high-intensity workout took a slower, foreign turn when Benét broke into ‘Konichiwa’- the crowd favourite. The world ticket of stimulating synth took the audience to ‘Santorini’, with an extra stop off for a ‘Night in Rome’.

An inevitable encore was filled with unexpected surprises. Benét and his musical friends took a break from their saucy signature sounds to bring a version of Kiss’s ‘I Was Made for Loving You’ that made the original version seem out of place. The combination of the synth, Benét’s vocals and the classic lyrics fit like a perfect puzzle.

Before he whisked back into the land of Donny, he serenaded the audience one last time, with his ballad ‘You’ll Find Love Again’, encouraging the audience to clap and sing along. The crowd united to repeat the mantra, “just forget about me”. However, the audience would not forget about him, because how could one forget an individual so entrenched in a deep deep romance with synth and the post-disco era.

If there is one thing Donny Benét validated to his audience, it is that from meat to music.. ‘Is Don, is good’