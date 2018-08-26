Don’t Listen To This Radio Show – 05/08/2018

Playlist

  1. Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
  2. Digital Witness - St. Vincent
  3. 3Jane - EMA
  4. I Thought The Future Would Be Cooler - YACHT
  5. (Nothing But) Flowers - Talking Heads
  6. Mr. Roboto - Styx

August 26th 2018
