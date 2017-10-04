Dracula’s to close after 37 years

By Jayden Forster MELBOURNE’S iconic vampire-themed cabaret venue, Dracula’s, announced on Tuesday that it would have its final curtain call on December 23.

The Carlton landmark first opened its doors in 1980.

It was founded 37 years ago by John and Tikki Newman as part of their company, Newman Entertainment International.

For more than 50 years John and Tikki Newman have set the bar for the dinner show industry with other venues in the Gold Coast and Surfers Paradise.

Luke Newman, third generation of the famous family and operations manager at Dracula’s, has seen the taste for flesh and blood dry up in Melbourne in recent years.

“There’s so much variety of entertainment in Melbourne, and unfortunately we’ve seen our bookings decline over recent years”, he said.

Despite the difficult decision to close Dracula’s, the show is still attracting great reviews.

Dracula’s made the shock announcement on Facebook on Tuesday, thanking fans for their contribution to what has been an incredibly rewarding and successful business.

Luke Newman said, “we want to go out on a high, so have decided to make the call before we start to see the quieter numbers affect the quality of our product.”

The restaurant employs around 100 people at the Victoria Street venue.

Dracula’s, has vowed to help staff find future employment when it closes its doors in December.

Newman said some staff will stay on with the company and they will help those who choose to leave as best they can.

“We have an amazing group of talented staff, and we have no doubt that other entertainment and hospitality venues will be dying to snatch them up.”

“Some will be staying on to continue working at our Gold Coast venue, or on one of our new edutainment projects, such as Phobia2 which opens at the Science Centre Singapore in October.”

